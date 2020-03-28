You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
UPDATE: Tornadoes spotted in Black Hawk County
0 comments
breaking featured

UPDATE: Tornadoes spotted in Black Hawk County

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Multiple funnel clouds were spotted in a fast-moving storm that moved through Black Hawk County on Saturday evening, but damage appeared to be kept to a minimum.

Heavy rain and hail was associated with the storm that moved northeast through the county. A funnel cloud was spotted south of Hudson about 5:45 p.m. and then another was spotted in southern Black Hawk County south of Waterloo.

The storm, which had wind gusts of up to 60 mph, moved through Evansdale as well. The tornado warning was expired about 6:10 p.m. in Black Hawk County.

MidAmerican Energy reported more than 1,400 Waterloo residents without power.

About 6:35 p.m. a tornado was spotted on the ground in Fayette County. There were reports of an apartment complex in Oelwein being damaged by the storm, but no injuries.

Nancy Newhoff

0 comments
1
0
2
1
1

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News