UPDATE: Tickets now on sale for Courier's 8 Over 80 event

CEDAR FALLS — Tickets are on sale for The Courier’s annual 8 Over 80 awards event.

For the 11th year, The Courier will recognize community members over age 80 who demonstrate leadership, contribute now and in the past to the betterment of the community, often behind the scenes, and who continue to be a success in their vocation or have been a role model and mentor to others.

This year’s winners are:

Ann Phillips.

Ron & Mary Esther Pullin.

Tom DeLong.

Liane Nichols.

Luane Lorenzen.

Donald Frazier.

Stan and Bev McCadam.

Kay Connelly.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The recognition ceremony and luncheon take place June 23 at the Diamond Event Center, 5307 Caraway Lane.

Tickets are $20 and are available online at https://wcfcourier.com/forms/eight_over_eighty/ or see our ad on page A2 in today’s Courier.

For more information, call Lisa Boleyn at (319) 291-1478.

Sponsors of this year’s event are Western Home Communities, Cedar Valley Hospice and the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0