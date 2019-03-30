CEDAR FALLS -- Tickets are now available for purchase for the 2019 Cedar Valley Character Counts Champions of Character awards dinner scheduled for April 22 at Tama Hall on the campus of Hawkeye Community College.
This year's awardees include The Job Foundation, Organization of Character; brothers Aidyn and Corbyn Dolf, 9-year-old students at Poyner Elementary School, Youth Citizens of Character; Justin Brandt, founder and program director for the Hail Mary Project, Cedar Valley Sports Commission Pursuing Victory With Honor honoree; Bruce Barnett and Kevin Dill, Adult Citizens of Character; Makenzie Hakeman, Lead Teacher at Orange Elementary School, Educator of Character; and The Tallgrass Prairie Center at the University of Northern Iowa, Environmental Steward of Character.
The dinner buffet and program begin at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $10 each and may be purchased by making a check out to: Robert D. and Billie Ray Center. Mail to Bruce Clark at 1938 Harrow, Waterloo, IA 50701 no later than April 12. Make note the check is for CV Character Awards. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
Sponsorships may be purchased by sending donations to the above address and are tax deductible. Suggested levels of sponsorship are Standing for Character ($99 or less), Friends of Character, $100; Character Counts in My World, $250; Pillars of Character, $500; and Champions of Character, $1,000.
