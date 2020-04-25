UPDATE: Third Western Home employee and resident test positive for COVID-19

On Tuesday afternoon, Western Home announced that two employees of a skilled nursing facility within Western Home Communities have tested positive for coronavirus. Those two both work on the second floor of Deery Suites, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility that is a part of Western Home.

The third case announced Friday is a Western Home dining services employee, according to a news release.

The surge of positive tests and deaths in Black Hawk County concerns Hansen, who’s watched it quickly became the county in Iowa with the most confirmed cases. As of Friday afternoon, there were 717 confirmed cases in the county, and nine deaths.

The more often people venture out into public, the more spread will occur – and that increases the risk to all populations, including professional caregivers, Hansen said.

“It’s their greatest fear that they would bring the virus into a care community,” he said in a statement. “They’re on the frontlines in this battle, showing up with courage and doing everything they possibly can to protect the residents they love. We can all support them by doing our part to slow the spread.”