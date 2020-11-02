UPDATE: Theresa Greenfield in Waterloo: 'These times are consequential'

WATERLOO -- With less than 24 hours before the polls open on Election Day, Theresa Greenfield stumped around eastern Iowa in person, including a stop at a new downtown bookstore.
Greenfield, a Democrat who is running to unseat U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, parked her campaign's RV outside the Soul Book Nook in Waterloo on Monday morning to chat with the store's owner, Amber Collins, and buy the book Collins picked out especially for Greenfield, a 2018 book called "Farming While Black" by Leah Penniman.
"This book is very precious to me," Collins said, noting she hoped to work on farming and gardening projects with Black children in Waterloo in the future. "There is trauma that's caused by removing or displacing people from their land, which happened during the (Great) Migration when African Americans came from the South."
"One reason I got in this race because of the farm crisis," Greenfield said, recalling when her own parents had to sell their farm in the 1980s. "It was traumatic, and it sticks with me. It's part of the reason I want to fight, and am fighting, for a fair shot for our farmers today."
Greenfield was joined by Iowa Reps. Bob Kressig and Ras Smith, both Democrats running unopposed for re-election in Black Hawk County, as well as Black Hawk County Democrats chair Vikki Brown.
Traditionally Democratic-leaning Black Hawk County seemed a safe spot to be campaigning in the final hours before the election, but Greenfield -- running a neck-and-neck race with Ernst. and with most pollsters rating it as anyone's seat -- was taking nothing for granted.
"Iowans are a bunch of independent voters and thinkers," Greenfield said. "I think all of us have to go out and earn that vote, and that's what I've been focused on as a pragmatic, common-sense Democrat."
Greenfield planned to campaign all day with stops in Dubuque, Winthrop and Cedar Rapids before ending the evening with a drive-in rally in Des Moines Monday night.
"These times are consequential," Greenfield said. "With the pandemic, the derecho, bankruptcy rates so high, unemployment rates so high, and folks not being able to afford health care, we need leaders that will work together -- if it's a good idea -- to get the job done."
Ernst campaign communications director Brendan Conley released the following statement on Greenfield's visit.
"While Joni has been one of the most bipartisan senators of the last 25 years, coastal liberals are spending over $100 million to back Theresa Greenfield, because they know she’d be a reliable vote to kill jobs, hurt farmers and raise taxes," Conley said.
