UPDATE: Theresa Greenfield in Waterloo: 'These times are consequential'

WATERLOO -- With less than 24 hours before the polls open on Election Day, Theresa Greenfield stumped around eastern Iowa in person, including a stop at a new downtown bookstore.

Greenfield, a Democrat who is running to unseat U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, parked her campaign's RV outside the Soul Book Nook in Waterloo on Monday morning to chat with the store's owner, Amber Collins, and buy the book Collins picked out especially for Greenfield, a 2018 book called "Farming While Black" by Leah Penniman.

"This book is very precious to me," Collins said, noting she hoped to work on farming and gardening projects with Black children in Waterloo in the future. "There is trauma that's caused by removing or displacing people from their land, which happened during the (Great) Migration when African Americans came from the South."

"One reason I got in this race because of the farm crisis," Greenfield said, recalling when her own parents had to sell their farm in the 1980s. "It was traumatic, and it sticks with me. It's part of the reason I want to fight, and am fighting, for a fair shot for our farmers today."

Greenfield was joined by Iowa Reps. Bob Kressig and Ras Smith, both Democrats running unopposed for re-election in Black Hawk County, as well as Black Hawk County Democrats chair Vikki Brown.