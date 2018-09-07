Subscribe for 33¢ / day

CEDAR FALLS — A major flood event is still forecast for the Cedar River in Cedar Falls and the Wapsipinicon River at Independence, but for many stretches of rivers and creeks, the worst is over for now.

A flood warning was continued Friday afternoon for the stretch of the Cedar River that extends from the West Fork of the river in Cedar Falls to the Waterloo/Cedar Falls boundary, according to the National Weather Service in Des Moines.

That stretch of river was at 93.6 feet, or major flood stage, Friday afternoon and is expected to rise to 93.7 feet before falling, according to the latest forecast Friday afternoon.

At 93.6 feet, water covers McKinley Street between Lincoln and Grant streets, and Logan Street between North Main Street and Fourth Avenue.

City staff in Cedar Falls is following flood emergency preparedness procedures, according to a press release.

Levee construction designed to protect the city against a 500-year flood level is mostly completed, but is ongoing in Peter Melendy Park.

“To protect this work, we will be reinforcing low areas,” the release stated. “Current Cedar River projections are not to the level of causing further concerns.”

With no further rain, water is expected to recede below flood stage, or 88 feet, by Tuesday afternoon, according to the NWS.

A flood warning was also in effect for the Wapsipinicon River in Independence, according to the Quad Cities bureau of the NWS. That stretch of river was at 15.3 feet, or major flood stage, Friday afternoon.

At 15 feet, “water affects the cemetery on the south side of Independence" and affects homes along Water, State and Benton streets in Littleton, according to the NWS.

"We do not have any exceptional flood issues at this time," said Independence city manager Al Roder.

Roder said officials were monitoring the Highway 150 bridge and a few streets were closed due to high water, but "no significant damage or issues" had been reported.

The Wapsipinicon River is forecast to fall below flood stage, or 12 feet, Sunday morning.

Severe weather isn’t in the forecast for the next few days.

Here are the updated flood warnings for Northeast Iowa as of Friday, from the NWS:

  • Black Hawk Creek, from Hudson to the Cedar River in Waterloo, was at minor flood stage. It is expected to fall below flood stage, 14 feet, Friday night.
  • The Cedar River, from the Cedar Falls/Waterloo city limits to Spring Creek near La Porte City, was at minor flood stage. It is expected to crest at 16.5 feet Friday evening and fall below flood stage, 13 feet, Monday morning. At 16 feet, the Riverview Recreation Area is closed.
  • The Turkey River at Garber was at 18.3 feet, or minor flood stage. It was expected to fall below flood stage, or 17 feet, Friday evening. At 17 feet, the communities of Garber, Osterdock and Millville begin to flood.
  • The Turkey River at Elkader was at 14.4 feet, or minor flood stage. It was expected to fall below flood stage, 12 feet, Saturday morning.
