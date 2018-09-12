Editor's Note: This story has been updated to correct that Friday is Kids Day, not Sunday.
WATERLOO — Karen Coffin is a busy lady.
As co-manager of National Cattle Congress, she can be seen scooting around the grounds in her golf cart taking care of last-minute details for the 108th NCC Fair that opens tomorrow.
As a 33-year NCC veteran, she knows how things should be done and isn’t shy about telling people.
On a quick cart drive through the grounds Tuesday, Coffin fielded a half-dozen phone calls, talked with an Estel Hall vendor about re-positioning his booth, explained the campground parking plan to another pair of vendors and stopped each time she heard her name called by fair workers with questions.
She makes sure things are getting done in the right way and that everyone has what they need.
“I’ve been here since this was a 10-day fair,” Coffin said. “We’ve worked really hard, and I think in the last five or six years, the fair has grown.”
Coffin is one of five full-time Cattle Congress employees — she co-manages with Jim Koch — but at fair time, 70 seasonal workers are brought in.
“These people take vacation days from their regular jobs so they can work the fair,” Coffin said. “They are good people. We all work together. Everybody takes care of everybody else.”
As she makes her rounds, there is activity all across the fair grounds. One worker is getting hand-washing stations set up, another works on the ticket booths while another is cleaning up the landscaping.
Vendors are placing their wares in Estel Hall, homemade items are being put on display in the ag building and carnival workers are setting up rides.
Gopher State Expositions has been doing the fair’s carnival for the last five years.
“They really know what they are doing,” Coffin said.
While fair-goers can count on the usual staples — the animal barns, the carnival rides, Tom Thumb donuts and the perennially popular Noodle Nook — there will be some new draws this year.
“We are having the Iowa Rodeo Cowboy Association finals here this year,” Coffin said. “This is a big deal.”
The rodeo begins at 7 p.m. and runs Thursday through Sunday.
Also new this year is the Escape Explosion Show, which will run several times each day of the four-day fair on the Hippodrome stage.
On the food front, Starbeck’s Smokehouse is making its fair debut serving barbecue from the restaurant space at the rear of the Hippodrome, and they will be smoking meat on site.
WATERLOO — Jeff Starbeck and Cindy Herman, owners of Starbeck’s Smokehouse, are branching ou…
Across from the animal halls, Coffin points to a spot where Hy-Vee, one of the fair’s sponsors, will set up and cook breakfast, lunch and dinner.
“We will have dairy people coming in ... and they will be ready for breakfast by 6 a.m.,” she said.
Tractor pulls, motocross and lots of free entertainment also are on the schedule, Coffin said.
“The Dynamo Dogs are one of my favorites.”
Gates open at 9 a.m. and close at midnight Thursday through Saturday, and the fair closes at 6 p.m. Sunday. Daily admission is $11 for adults, $9 for seniors and $6 for kids 7-17. Friday is Kids Day and admission is $3 for ages 7 through 17. Additionally, a Superpass is good for all four days of the fair. Tickets can be purchased online, in advance and at the gate.
The carnival opens daily at 11 a.m. and wristbands are available for $25 and can be used from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. and 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For a full schedule, more information and sponsor list, go nationalcattlecongress.com
