UPDATE: Sturgis Falls cancels for 2020; new late summer event planned

CEDAR FALLS – Gateway 2.0 is the working title for a late summer gathering Aug. 28, 29 and 30 in Gateway Park now in the planning stages by the Sturgis Falls Celebration Board of Directors.
The board voted Wednesday night to cancel the 45th annual Sturgis Falls Celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Board President Jay Stoddard said after the vote that the board talked at great length about hosting the alternate event.
“All we’re doing now is having a contingency plan, trying to salvage something so the community can enjoy some fun at the end of the summer. I think we owe it to the community to try to come up with something that would be an alternative, instead of simply saying ‘See you in ’21,’” said Stoddard.
He’s already received dozens of emails and phone calls since the cancellation was made public supporting the idea of staging a late-summer event in Gateway Park. “The overwhelming response is 100 percent for it,” he said. “Of course, this is all contingent on this pandemic being gone, gone, gone, and if the Governor and the city will allow it.”
An official announcement is expected following the late June board meeting. The board has submitted their application to the city of Cedar Falls for the late August weekend.
All Gateway Park activities that take place each year during Sturgis are being planned for Gateway 2.0. The August dates were chosen because the carnival is available, and the sound and light company had the weekend slot open as well, Stoddard said.
The Gateway Market will be set up, and the board has discussed allowing arts and crafts exhibitors on site if they have already applied for Sturgis Falls Celebration – “or we’d refund their money,” and a full slate of bands will perform on the Gateway Park stage all three days.
“The stars seem to have aligned because all 12 bands that were scheduled to play have that particular weekend open, except for Sixteen Candles. They will be replaced by Vic Ferrari. That’s a popular band, and we feel pretty lucky that those dates work out,” Stoddard said.
Other bands will include Pork Tornadoes, Sideshow Bob, Stackhouse, Tim & the Tru Tones, Bob Dorr and the Limestoners, PV and the Phantoms, Checker and the Bluetones and Ace Jones.
The theme “Visions of Summer;” the honoring of dignitaries James and Cynthia Kenyon as grand marshals and James and Leanna Zimmer as host and hostess; and, the presentation of the Cornerstone Award to Taylor Veterinary Hospital will be postponed until June 25-27, 2021.
Coordinators of events running concurrent with the Sturgis Falls weekend, such as Cedar Basin Music Festival, Cedar Valley Cyclists bike ride and the Cedar Falls Booster Club 5K and Half-Marathon will be announcing any postponements or cancellations independently.
