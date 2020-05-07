UPDATE: Sturgis Falls cancels for 2020; new late summer event planned

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Jay Stoddard, president of Sturgis Falls Celebration, talks about the annual festival in Cedar Falls and how your shoes won't get lost this year.

CEDAR FALLS – Gateway 2.0 is the working title for a late summer gathering Aug. 28, 29 and 30 in Gateway Park now in the planning stages by the Sturgis Falls Celebration Board of Directors.

The board voted Wednesday night to cancel the 45th annual Sturgis Falls Celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Board President Jay Stoddard said after the vote that the board talked at great length about hosting the alternate event.

“All we’re doing now is having a contingency plan, trying to salvage something so the community can enjoy some fun at the end of the summer. I think we owe it to the community to try to come up with something that would be an alternative, instead of simply saying ‘See you in ’21,’” said Stoddard.

He’s already received dozens of emails and phone calls since the cancellation was made public supporting the idea of staging a late-summer event in Gateway Park. “The overwhelming response is 100 percent for it,” he said. “Of course, this is all contingent on this pandemic being gone, gone, gone, and if the Governor and the city will allow it.”

An official announcement is expected following the late June board meeting. The board has submitted their application to the city of Cedar Falls for the late August weekend.