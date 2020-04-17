UPDATE: Students won’t return soon to Iowa classrooms

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES -- Students won’t return to Iowa classrooms this academic year, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Friday in extending her order closing schools.

Schools have not held in-person classes since mid-March when Reynolds first recommended they close to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. On April 2, she ordered schools closed until April 30 and said she would give districts notice before then if that were to change.

“Believe me, I would like nothing more than to stand before you today and announce that Iowa will be open for school in May,” Reynolds said Friday during a news conference at the state’s emergency operations center, explaining health data does not support the safely of reopening school buildings.

Iowa high school spring sports are canceled as well, and summer sports will be re-evaluated later.

In extending her order to close schools, Reynolds will continue to waive instructional time requirements for schools that provide remote learning opportunities.

She said schools will be allowed to begin the 2020-2021 school year before Aug. 23.

The announcement came on the same day the state reported the highest daily tally of new coronavirus cases since the disease was found in Iowa last month.