UPDATE: Storm killed 5 in Midwest, but Cedar Valley was spared the worst

At least five people died as a powerful and extremely unusual storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures, spawning hurricane-force winds and tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota.

In Benton County, one person was killed when strong winds tipped over a tractor trailer Wednesday night, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

The Freightliner was headed south on U.S. Highway 151 near Norway at about 8:30 p.m. when a gust knocked it on its side, and it came to a rest in the ditch. The identity of the deceased hasn't been released.

In southeastern Minnesota's Olmsted County, a 65-year-old man was killed when a 40-foot tree blew onto him outside his home. In southwestern Kansas, blinding dust kicked up by the storms Wednesday led to two separate crashes that killed three people, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.

But while Wednesday evening’s winds from the record-breaking storm were fierce, the Cedar Valley was spared the worst.

Two gusts reached 62 mph in the early morning Thursday at the Waterloo Regional Airport. But in other parts of the state wind speeds reached 80 or 90 mph.

“If it is possible to look on the bright side, I would say Waterloo dodged a bit of a bullet yesterday,” said said Bill Bunting, operations branch chief of the NOAA/NWS Storm Prediction Center based in Norman, Oklahoma.

According to preliminary data, Wednesday's “Central Plains to Upper Mississippi Valley Derecho” had the most significant wind gusts in a 24-hour period in the U.S. since at least 2004, which is approximately when the metric first was recorded.

“The reports are still coming in, but this very well may end up being the most active severe weather day in December in our reporting’s history,” Bunting said.

Wind is deemed “significant” when it eclipses 75 miles per hour. According to Bunting, 61 reports of winds that strong or stronger were received by the center, breaking the previous record of 53 from the Midwest (Iowa) derecho on Aug. 10, 2020.

In addition, Wednesday was historic when it came to December temperatures, reaching 74 degrees in Waterloo. Parts of Iowa had temperatures in the upper 70s.

The previous high temperature in Waterloo for December had been 67 degrees on Dec. 4, 1998; Dec. 5, 2001; and Dec. 3, 2012.

The storms entered western Iowa after 4 p.m. Heavy rains hit the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area around 8 p.m. Wednesday. That was followed by high winds around 11 p.m.

As many as 23 tornadoes reportedly developed in Nebraska, as well as in the Iowa counties of Woodbury, Pottawattamie, Cass, Audubon, Greene, Boone, Humboldt, and Kossuth. Suspected twisters also were reported in Winneshiek, Buchanan and Benton counties.

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for 43 counties. It allows state resources to be utilized for recovery efforts and activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents. In Northeast Iowa, Bremer, Butler, Chickasaw, Fayette, Floyd, Hardin, Mitchell, and Winneshiek counties were included.

The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website at https://dhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.

For information on the Disaster Case Management Program, contact your local community action association or visit www.iowacommunityaction.org.

Kip Ladage, Bremer County emergency management coordinator, said that county was added to the list out of precaution as his team continued to assess the situation, but noted he had “nothing substantial” to report Thursday afternoon, besides one older barn going down.

Waterloo residents also were assessing damage after winds knocked down power lines and toppled trees.

On Thursday morning, some area streets were blocked by debris, including a section on Vinton Street where part of a sheet metal roof from a commercial building landed. A power line was also down at that location.

A large tree closed off Ricker Street near Hewitt Street, and the 1600 block of Black Hawk Street was closed because of downed power lines.

Andy Milone
Cedar Falls, Waverly City Government Reporter