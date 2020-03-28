UPDATE: Storm damages Oelwein apartment complex; tornadoes spotted in Black Hawk County

OELWEIN — Storms tore across Northeast Iowa on Saturday night, damaging an Oelwein apartment building and knocking down a barn, trees and power lines in Waterloo and elsewhere.

Multiple funnel clouds were spotted as a fast-moving storm moved through Black Hawk County just before 6 p.m. At about 6:35 p.m. a tornado was spotted on the ground in Fayette County.

High winds tore off part of a wall of a 12-plex at the Buffalo Run Apartments on 13th Avenue N.W. in Oelwein and damaged siding and gutters on a second building at the complex.

No injuries were reported, according to Oelwein police, but one woman suffered a cut on her foot from stepping on broken glass, residents said.

Lonnie Robbins was home at the time and watched from his front door as winds started to rip through Buffalo Run around 6 p.m.

“I saw it coming. It wasn’t a small funnel, it was just a whole bunch of swirling, blowing around in a big circle,” Robbins said.

He retreated inside to the bathroom of his ground floor apartment; the building doesn’t have a basement. “They always say about the train, and I heard something go whoosh, and I even felt it.”