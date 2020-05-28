UPDATE: State reaches 500 deaths, all 99 counties have cases; Iowa now at 12th in nation per capita (copy)

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES — Health officials Thursday confirmed another outbreak at a meat processing plant as the state reached a pair of unfortunate milestones: Iowa passed 500 deaths from COVID-19, and all of the state’s 99 counties now have at least one confirmed case.

“We are still in substantial spread throughout the state of Iowa. We have been since March 8,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said during her daily briefing. “We are going to have to learn to live with and manage COVID-19 until or if a vaccine is discovered.”

The Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed an outbreak at the Tyson pork processing plant in Storm Lake, saying 555 of the plant’s 2,500-plus employees tested positive for the virus.

Tyson, which also operates a turkey processing operation in Storm Lake, plans to release results from its plants once the testing of its roughly 3,100 employees in the area is completed next week.

Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, had 701 positive cases as of Thursday, or 3,527 cases per 100,000 people. That is the largest concentration of cases in Iowa.

At least eight plants across the state have had confirmed virus outbreaks, infecting thousands of Iowans.