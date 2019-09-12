WATERLOO – A police standoff a block away from a Waterloo middle school ended tragically Thursday.
After hours of attempts to talk the resident out of his Hilltop Road home following a disturbance, a tactical team entered the dwelling and found the man dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The man’s identity hasn’t been released.
The incident began around 1:25 p.m. Thursday when officers received a report the resident was armed and acting in a threatening manner, according to police. One person fled and went for help, leaving the man with a teenage boy inside.
During the standoff, police were able to establish communications with the man, and the teen was released. Hillcrest Drive was blocked to traffic, and officers surrounded the home and evacuated some of the nearby houses.
The incident played out a short distance away from Hoover Middle and Lou Henry Elementary schools and began shortly before dismissal, when parents began arriving to pick up their students.
The schools were placed on “soft lockdown,” according to school officials, meaning no students or employees were allowed to leave the buildings. As the situation outside dragged on, Hoover students were released through the far side of the building near the elementary school.
Meanwhile, the man ceased communicating with officers, and police used a loudspeaker in an attempt to coax him into exiting the house and giving up. Around 3:10 p.m., a single loud pop was heard by people in the area.
About 40 minutes later, police set off one of two flash-bang devices but got no reaction from inside the home.
According to police, after all manners of communication were exhausted, officers entered the residence and found the man dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
