CEDAR FALLS — After 30 years of operation on Main Street, St. Vincent de Paul is closing its Cedar Falls retail thrift operation at 203 Main St. due to a change in ownership of the building.
St. Vincent de Paul first established a business presence in Cedar Falls in the late 1980s, opening a thrift store on the northeast corner of University Avenue and Main Street. Through a partnership with the Cedar Falls Municipal Band the store was moved to 203 Main St.
Regular store hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and will be maintained until Saturday, Feb. 16. Thereafter, store hours will be reduced to 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Monday through Saturday with a volunteer staff. Donations will continue to be accepted during hours of operation. The store will close permanently Feb. 28.
Meanwhile, normal operations will continue at St. Vincent de Paul’s Waterloo location at 320 E. Broadway in Waterloo. The public is encouraged to visit the Waterloo store and to continue its donations of used household goods and clothing to the Waterloo location. These donations are given to those in need or sold as thrift. Proceeds are applied to operating expenses or used to support the services the Society provides to the poor.
There are several ways the community can contribute to St. Vincent during this transitional time. Donations of household goods, furniture and clothing are welcome at the Waterloo store at 320 Broadway or its warehouse located at 522 Bartnober St. Financial contributions are always needed and can be mailed to P.O. Box 2727, Waterloo 50704 with checks made out to Society of St. Vincent de Paul.
Hopefully it will be retail and not another bar.
