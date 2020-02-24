UPDATE: Six people fall through ice in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS – Authorities are cautioning residents not to go onto the ice after several people broke through in three separate incidents on Big Woods Lake on Sunday.
Crews were first called to the lake at about 12:20 p.m. for three people who were ice fishing and had fallen through the ice.
Police, fire and MercyOne ambulance personnel responded and found that other people in the area heard yelling and assisted in getting the three fishermen out of the water and to shore. The three were taken to the hospital for evaluation and released.
Later, authorities returned to the lake after another person broke through the ice and was able to get himself out of the water. Officers checked on him, and he refused medical treatment.
The around 6:15 p.m., after dark, emergency crews were called for a pair of teens who had broken through the ice about 60 feet from shore.
Public safety officers donned buoyant suits and took a sled into the river, occasionally breaking through the ice themselves to reach the male and female, who were in the water, said Capt. Tim Smith. Rescue workers entered the hole and hoisted one of the victims on the sled, which was pulled by to shore by ropes and then returned for the second victim, Smith said.
Both were able to walk to the ambulance once on land, and they were taken to a local hospital and are expected to recover.
The rescue operation came a few weeks after Cedar Falls crews practiced the techniques during training, said Craig Berte, acting police chief.
Officials urged the public to use caution near the ice and water with the fluctuating temperatures.