UPDATE: Shipment of MIT-designed face shields arrives in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Waterloo received a shipment of protective face shields designed by a city native who now teaches at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Some 5,000 of the donated shields were unloaded at City Hall and Waterloo Fire Rescue on Wednesday. The equipment will be going to local hospitals and firefighters to protect against possible coronavirus exposure.

“The virus is here and impacting our community at an alarming rate. These shields have arrived just in time,” said Mayor Quentin Hart. “ We are proud of Dr. Culpepper and honored that he thinks so highly of his home town that he would make sure we have what we need to protect our front-line health workers.”

Peoples Community Health Clinic, Unity Point Allen Hospital, Harmony House and Mercy One Waterloo Medical Center will receive shares, as will Waterloo Fire Rescue and Waterloo Police.

“With the widespread shortage of personal protective equipment we value every single piece we are able to obtain,” said Christine Kemp, Peoples Clinic CEO.

“Our community truly is amazing, and we’ve been overwhelmed by offers of support that help keep our team members and patients safe,” said Pam Delagardelle, president and CEO, UnityPoint Health – Waterloo