BLACK HAWK COUNTY -- An isolated tornado or two is possible as strong thunderstorms sweep through northeast Iowa on Tuesday.
The National Weather Service bureaus of Des Moines and La Crosse, Wisconsin, are both predicting strong to severe thunderstorms between Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night, according to forecasts Tuesday morning.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was in effect from 1:15 until 9 p.m. for the northeast Iowa counties of Allamakee, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Grundy, Hardin, Howard, Marshall, Mitchell, Tama and Winneshiek.
Strong to severe thunderstorms were expected Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening, with the primary threats being locally-heavy rainfall, damaging wind and large hail, the NWS reported. An isolated tornado or two was also possible.
In Waterloo, storms were expected to begin after 3 p.m. Tuesday, the NWS said, with rainfall amounts totaling half an inch to three-quarters of an inch. Up to an inch of rain is expected in Decorah, the NWS reported.
