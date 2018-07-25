Subscribe for 33¢ / day
CEDAR FALLS -- Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing Cedar Falls man who disappeared three days ago.

Shane Allen Kellum, 43, was last seen at the Casey’s General Store in New Hartford around 7:10 p.m. Sunday. He was expected to be home by 8 p.m. that night, but he never arrived, according to Cedar Falls police.

“It’s out of character for him. He has a routine, and he was following his routine,” said Capt. Jeff Sitzmann with the Cedar Falls Police Department.

Kellum used to live in New Hartford, and he was visiting family there on the night he disappeared, Sitzmann said. Relatives reported him missing Monday.

Officers pinged his cell phone, which brought them to a farm field drive on Westbrook Street in rural Butler County where they found his Chevrolet HHR parked. The vehicle was in good condition with the keys inside, Sitzmann said.

Cedar Falls police and Butler County Sheriff’s deputies searched the area with the help of a K-9 and an Iowa State Patrol plane to no avail.

Officials believe Kellum’s vehicle arrived on Westbrook Street between 5:15 and 7:30 a.m. Monday, police said.

Kellum is described as a white male, standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 135 pounds with short brown hair. He also has a trimmed brown beard and mustache.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cedar Falls Police Department at 273-8612.

