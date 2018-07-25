CEDAR FALLS -- Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing Cedar Falls man who disappeared three days ago.
Shane Allen Kellum, 43, was last seen at the Casey’s General Store in New Hartford around 7:10 p.m. Sunday. He was expected to be home by 8 p.m. that night, but he never arrived, according to Cedar Falls police.
“It’s out of character for him. He has a routine, and he was following his routine,” said Capt. Jeff Sitzmann with the Cedar Falls Police Department.
Kellum used to live in New Hartford, and he was visiting family there on the night he disappeared, Sitzmann said. Relatives reported him missing Monday.
Officers pinged his cell phone, which brought them to a farm field drive on Westbrook Street in rural Butler County where they found his Chevrolet HHR parked. The vehicle was in good condition with the keys inside, Sitzmann said.
Cedar Falls police and Butler County Sheriff’s deputies searched the area with the help of a K-9 and an Iowa State Patrol plane to no avail.
Officials believe Kellum’s vehicle arrived on Westbrook Street between 5:15 and 7:30 a.m. Monday, police said.
Kellum is described as a white male, standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 135 pounds with short brown hair. He also has a trimmed brown beard and mustache.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cedar Falls Police Department at 273-8612.
Has there ever been a time or society in history with so many "missing" people? It seems that every day there's a new one, and this is happening all across the country.
There are a lot of bad people out there. We are somewhat insulated in Iowa but not so much anymore. Drugs, criminals, undocumented people. This is the new norm. Get used to it.
Can't get one by ol' Icebow, folks. He does knowed his stuff.
reojoke is a man of substance. Always an original thought.
I thought the same thing. There have been young women, young men, elderly, now this man all in our state. Makes you wonder what is going on.
Statistically speaking, violent crime and abductions are pretty much at an all time low -- but our enhanced, 24 hour news cycle makes it appear to be on the rise. When national news and local news were each limited to 30 minutes of TV a day, and whatever you could cram into the courier, a lot of smaller things would get left out. Not only is there much more professional coverage, it has never been easier, or cheaper for the friends and family of a missing person to run a grass roots awareness campaign.
If you truly think I am wrong, and that violent crime is on the rise, Stephen Pinker's book 'The Better Angels of Our Nature' should be an interesting read for you.
Thank you, and Amen. I would also add that undocumented immigrant numbers have also been declining for a few years now, even during the Commander in Chief Obama years.
Yet, look at the trap that Bears has fallen into by somehow think there are more here now. Baloney.
