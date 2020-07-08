UPDATE: Search for missing man moves to Janesville area

Capt. Joe Leibold with the Waterloo Police Department said officers have used dogs and drones in addition to searching on foot. He asked residents to check their yards, sheds, campers and vehicles.

Dogs also were sent to try to pick up a scent in Cedar Falls, where there was an unconfirmed sighting on Division Street on Tuesday morning.

Jensen, a former Wartburg College music instructor, has been living at Ravenwood Care Center on St. Francis Drive in Waterloo. His family’s struggle with his tumor and treatment was featured in the 2018 film “This Day Forward.”

Last week, friends became concerned because the center reportedly said that due to COVID-19 protocols, it wouldn’t let him return if he left to attend a daughter’s graduation party.

Jensen, who has been known to wander off before, normally stayed in a secured room at the center, according to police, but he was recently moved to another room.

Sometime Monday night, Jensen escaped through a window, according to the police report. He had been missing for about 50 minutes before police were notified at 11:20 p.m., the report states.

Officers searched the area that night but weren’t able to locate him.