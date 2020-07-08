UPDATE: Search for missing man moves to Janesville area

WATERLOO – The search for a Waverly man who disappeared from a Waterloo care center moved north to Janesville on Wednesday after authorities received reports of possible sightings in the area.
Two residents reported seeing a person resembling 46-year-old Mike Jensen in the 6000 block of Waverly Road around dusk Tuesday night, a day after he left Ravenwood Care Center in Waterloo.
“Both were consistent, and the fact they were both reasonably consistent causes us to believe that they are worth following up with,” said Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson.
The sightings, which had him wearing a fall-protection helmet while walking, weren’t reported to authorities until Wednesday, officials said.
Jensen suffers from a brain tumor that can trigger seizures, authorities said.
“It’s not beyond the realm of possibility that he’s not just out wandering aimlessly; he's trying to get back to Waverly, or he’s trying to do something purposeful,” Thompson said.
About 70 searchers led by law enforcement and Iowa Task Force One, a state search and rescue unit, scoured the neighborhood around Ravenwood on Wednesday morning before relocating to Janesville and then traveling south on Waverly Road toward Cedar Falls.
Two others sightings Wednesday morning in Waterloo turned out to be other people, officers said.
Capt. Joe Leibold with the Waterloo Police Department said officers have used dogs and drones in addition to searching on foot. He asked residents to check their yards, sheds, campers and vehicles.
Dogs also were sent to try to pick up a scent in Cedar Falls, where there was an unconfirmed sighting on Division Street on Tuesday morning.
Jensen, a former Wartburg College music instructor, has been living at Ravenwood Care Center on St. Francis Drive in Waterloo. His family’s struggle with his tumor and treatment was featured in the 2018 film “This Day Forward.”
Last week, friends became concerned because the center reportedly said that due to COVID-19 protocols, it wouldn’t let him return if he left to attend a daughter’s graduation party.
Jensen, who has been known to wander off before, normally stayed in a secured room at the center, according to police, but he was recently moved to another room.
Sometime Monday night, Jensen escaped through a window, according to the police report. He had been missing for about 50 minutes before police were notified at 11:20 p.m., the report states.
Officers searched the area that night but weren’t able to locate him.
Jensen is described as a white male, 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a plaid button-up shirt, a black helmet and black framed glasses, and may be barefoot.
Anyone with information regarding Jensen is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at (319) 291-2515.
