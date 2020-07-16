UPDATE: Search for missing girl moves to Clinton County

“We’re working under the direction of Davenport Police Department and providing support assets to the police and the volunteers,” Payne explained.

Stephanie Kinney was one of the first volunteers who showed up Thursday afternoon. Kinney, 37, with a 10-year-old child of her own, is a private investigator who has been with the Quad-Cities Missing Person Network for just over a year.

“We were out at Credit Island Sunday, Monday and Tuesday and so many people have been out there,” Kinney said. “I don’t know all the facts, but it seems like there’s maybe a little clearer picture of the places Breasia could be, so I’m hopeful we can find her.”

Kinney said coordinating volunteers with “all the agencies helping now will make the searches more targeted and more productive.”

Helping in the investigation are Bettendorf Police, Scott County Sheriff, Clinton County Sheriff, Camanche Police, Clinton Police, Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, Scott County Emergency Management, Clinton County Emergency Management, Clinton County CERT, Iowa USAR and the FBI, according to a release from the Davenport Police.

The search includes aerial support provided by Iowa State Patrol and Clinton Police. The Center for Missing and Exploited Children also is involved.