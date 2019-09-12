WATERLOO -- An armed standoff with Waterloo police Thursday led nearby schools to cancel sports and after-school activities.
The standoff, which began early Thursday afternoon, appeared to have ended by 6:45 p.m., although authorities were releasing no further details.
Police said the situation involved a man believed to have at least one weapon at a home a block away from a Hoover Middle and Lou Henry Elementary schools.
Hoover Middle School and Lou Henry Elementary were on "soft lockdown," according to school officials, meaning no students or employees were allowed to leave the buildings.
At dismissal time, students riding buses were being released through Lou Henry's exit, farther away from the scene of the standoff. Hoover students who walk or get picked were required to be checked out by an authorized person at Lou Henry Elementary any time after 3:15 p.m. before 5:15 p.m. for their safety, said district spokesperson Tara Thomas.
Officers were called to the house on Hilltop Road around 1 p.m. Police with rifles drawn have surrounded the home and are talking to the adult male inside with a loud speaker.
A woman fled the home and called police, and a teenage boy later was allowed to leave the house. Police said they believe the man is alone in the house.
Students riding buses were all being released through Lou Henry's exit. Hoover students who walk or get picked up will need to be checked out by an authorized person at Lou Henry Elementary any time after 3:15 p.m. before 5:15 p.m. for their safety, said district spokesperson Tara Thomas. All after school activities and sports have been canceled.
This story will be updated.
