INDEPENDENCE – Classes are expected to return to normal on Tuesday after a water main break cancelled classes at all Independence schools on Monday.

Superintendent Russell Reiter said the line was repaired Monday morning.

The break cut water service to East and West elementary schools on First Street as well as the district administration building and Kidsville/Early Childhood Center. Classes were also cancelled for the other schools in the district.

Classes at St. John’s Elementary School were also canceled because the school uses the Independence Community School District transportation system.

