HARPERS FERRY -- An Allamakee County man was killed Saturday after deputies say he was attacked by a bull.

The Allamakee County Sheriff's Office was called to a farm pasture at 1418 Conway Road in rural Allamakee County just before 7 p.m. Sunday, July 28.

Once there, deputies found the body of John Francis Conway, 59, of rural Harpers Ferry. The bull was nearby, but Allamakee County Sheriff Clark Mellick said it was far enough away to recover Conway's body.

Deputies say the bull, which Mellick estimated at around 1800 pounds, used his head and hooves to attack Conway some time on Saturday evening. His body was found the next day when family members went to check on him.

Deputies shot and killed the bull, Mellick said.

"The bull was extremely aggressive," he said.

Mellick said Conway raised cattle at that address, which was also his residence, and that he lived alone.

Harpers Ferry Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene.

