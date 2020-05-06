UPDATE: Reynolds relaxes more virus mitigation closings

She also relaxed closings in the 22 counties where the virus is more widespread that remain under stricter orders, including Black Hawk County. Beginning Friday, malls and retail stores may reopen provided they operate at no more than 50 percent of capacity and fitness centers may reopen on an appointment basis only.

Reynolds has said an increase in data available to the state public health department, driven by an increase in the number of tests being conducted daily across the state, gives her administration the confidence to take steps such.

Reopening businesses must still practice social distancing among staff and customers. For example, dentists must have adequate supplies of protective equipment and comply with virus-related policies adopted by the state dental board; campgrounds must ensure social distancing and increased hygiene practices; cars at drive-in theaters must park 6 feet apart.

The newly modified order also clarifies that in the 77 counties where Reynolds recently relaxed other mitigation strategies, social and fraternal clubs, like the American Legion or VFW, must remain closed unless they serve food, and golf clubhouses may be open to facilitate golfers and serve food.

Reynolds in D.C.