UPDATE: Reynolds relaxes more virus mitigation closings

DES MOINES — Starting Friday, Iowans can once again visit the dentist, pitch a tent at the local campgrounds, or take in a movie at a drive-in theater.
And some businesses can start reopening in the hardest-hit areas of the state, including Black Hawk County.
Gov. Kim Reynolds updated her public health disaster declaration Wednesday, relaxing coronavirus mitigation strategies both statewide and regionally.
The governor also announced elementary and secondary schools will be permitted to start classes this fall before Aug. 23, but only if those early days are in addition to the typical academic year of 180 days.
Reynolds signed her proclamation on a day when the state reported 12 new coronavirus deaths, bringing the state’s total to 219.
Black Hawk County added 33 new cases Wednesday and one additional death — an adult over age 81 — for a total of 1,603 cases and 20 deaths in the county.
The Iowa Department of Public Health announced another 293 cases of COVID-19, the disease cause by the coronavirus. There have been 10,404 cases confirmed in the state out of more than 63,000 people tested, according to the state’s online coronavirus tracking dashboard.
Opening up
Among her statewide declarations, Reynolds said dentists may resume providing services, and campgrounds, drive-in movie theaters, tanning facilities and medical spas all may reopen.
She also relaxed closings in the 22 counties where the virus is more widespread that remain under stricter orders, including Black Hawk County. Beginning Friday, malls and retail stores may reopen provided they operate at no more than 50 percent of capacity and fitness centers may reopen on an appointment basis only.
Reynolds has said an increase in data available to the state public health department, driven by an increase in the number of tests being conducted daily across the state, gives her administration the confidence to take steps such.
Reopening businesses must still practice social distancing among staff and customers. For example, dentists must have adequate supplies of protective equipment and comply with virus-related policies adopted by the state dental board; campgrounds must ensure social distancing and increased hygiene practices; cars at drive-in theaters must park 6 feet apart.
The newly modified order also clarifies that in the 77 counties where Reynolds recently relaxed other mitigation strategies, social and fraternal clubs, like the American Legion or VFW, must remain closed unless they serve food, and golf clubhouses may be open to facilitate golfers and serve food.
Reynolds in D.C.
Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday called Iowa's coronavirus response "a success story" as Reynolds met with President Donald Trump, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and Pence at the White House.
Iowa this week experienced its worst one- and two-day virus-related death totals (19 on Tuesday and a combined 31 on Tuesday and Wednesday), and hospitalizations continued to climb to a new one-day high of more than 400 on Wednesday.
Iowa’s per capita virus-related death rate is 24th in the country and its per capita rate of infection 15th, according to national public health data tracked by the New York Times.
The governor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday regarding the White House meeting.
“Meeting with @POTUS later today to discuss Iowa’s plans to reopen safely! The President and his team have been an outstanding partner in combatting the COVID19 pandemic,” Reynolds tweeted from her official gubernatorial account Wednesday morning.
During the meeting, Reynolds and administration officials discussed issues related to outbreaks at food processing plants in Iowa, according to pool reports.
There have been outbreaks confirmed at five processing plants in Iowa, resulting in nearly 1,800 confirmed cases of the virus. The state also has been impacted at similar outbreaks just across the state’s eastern and western borders.
Perdue said meat shortages created by the issues at processing plants should end within 10 days as more plants come back online.
“I think we’ve turned the corner,” Perdue said.
School orders
Reynold's proclamation Wednesday temporarily suspended the 2015 state law that says Iowa’s K-12 schools may start no sooner than Aug. 23.
The one-time suspension applies only to school districts that adopt a 2020-21 calendar that shows those days will be in addition to the minimum of 180 days — or 1,080 hours — of school instruction required by Iowa law.
Schools have been closed since mid-March as part to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and spring sports also were canceled. Summer sports will be re-evaluated later.
Reynolds said Wednesday when athletic competitions resume, all student athletes will be deemed to be academically eligible.
Also, the governor temporarily suspended the transfer rule for interscholastic athletics to the extent that they require a certain number of school days of ineligibility. Any day a school was closed due to her emergency closures will be counted toward the days required by the Iowa administrative code.
Reynolds’ order also suspended a number of private instruction provisions requiring face-to-face contact for children receiving private instruction from privately retained licensed practitioners or home school assistance program teachers. She also temporarily suspended annual reporting and assessment requirements.
During a conference call with other governors earlier this week, Reynolds said it was possible Iowa kids would be able to participate in summer activities and summer school — including school remediation programs that might be needed because of missed instructional days — as early as June.
But that decision, she said, would be made only if health data supports that action.
Rod Boshart of The Courier Des Moines Bureau contributed to this report.
