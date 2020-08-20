UPDATE: Resident describes waking to tanker crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A massive diesel spill evacuated a Waterloo neighborhood for much of Thursday after a tanker truck crashed into a house.

One resident was inside the Ridgeway Avenue home and escaped injury, but the driver remained trapped in the crumpled semi, which had rolled and cracked pole holding up a high voltage line.

“I was still in bed and boom. I thought what the heck,” said Andy Olson, a retired Waterloo firefighter who has been living at the house for 32 years. He was asleep in a lower level bedroom on the corner of the home where the tanker truck crashed.

“I looked out what used to be my window and all I could see was wreckage,” Olson said.

The truck blocked his front door, and he fled through the back door.

The Kwik Trip tanker was holding more than 7,000 gallons of diesel fuel, which flowed down the street, prompting authorities to evacuate homes within a 1,000–foot radius.

Waterloo Fire Rescue’s hazardous materials team was called to contain the fuel leak while other firefighters freed the driver with the help of an earthmover that shored up the debris.