UPDATE: Resident describes waking to tanker crash

WATERLOO – A massive diesel spill evacuated a Waterloo neighborhood for much of Thursday after a tanker truck crashed into a house.
One resident was inside the Ridgeway Avenue home and escaped injury, but the driver remained trapped in the crumpled semi, which had rolled and cracked pole holding up a high voltage line.
“I was still in bed and boom. I thought what the heck,” said Andy Olson, a retired Waterloo firefighter who has been living at the house for 32 years. He was asleep in a lower level bedroom on the corner of the home where the tanker truck crashed.
“I looked out what used to be my window and all I could see was wreckage,” Olson said.
The truck blocked his front door, and he fled through the back door.
The Kwik Trip tanker was holding more than 7,000 gallons of diesel fuel, which flowed down the street, prompting authorities to evacuate homes within a 1,000–foot radius.
Waterloo Fire Rescue’s hazardous materials team was called to contain the fuel leak while other firefighters freed the driver with the help of an earthmover that shored up the debris.
“We diked off the majority of the storm sewers in the area. DNR was called. We used pretty much all of our specialized equipment from airbags to some of our larger tools. We put down some foam for extreme caution,” said Fire Chief Pat Treloar.
The driver was taken to MercyOne Medical Center for treatment.
Before striking the house, the semi apparently hit a minivan near the intersection of Ridgeway and Hammond Avenue --- causing minor injuries to that driver --- and then plowed into two parked SUVs in a neighboring driveway.
Police said the crash started with a bizarre call about a disturbance near the Kwik Trip fuel blending facility on West Ridgeway Avenue. The driver had apparently crashed a lone semi cab through a chain link fence at the compound and then became stuck in a group of trees.
He then climbed into the tanker truck and sped off down Ridgway Avenue, according to police.
Officers began to look for the vehicle and saw it near the intersection of Kimball and Ridgeway. As police turned to catch up with the vehicle and regained sight of the vehicle, it crashed into the house.
