WATERLOO -- Sheriff's deputies are warning against travel in rural Black Hawk County today as temperatures are at record lows.
Gravel roads in the county are nearly impassible, and blacktop roads are becoming blocked by drifting snow, said Capt. Mark Herbst with the sheriff's office.
He said the drifts have been sending motorists into ditches. As of Wednesday morning all available patrol deputies were handling calls regarding motorists stranded by the road conditions, and there is a backlog of calls, Herbst said. He said one driver has been waiting about four hours for a wrecker.
Herbst said only one wrecker service is currently taking calls in rural Black Hawk County, and the rest are grounded because they use diesel engines, which gel up in the extreme cold temperatures.
County road plows won't be out today and tomorrow, Herbst said, because they use hydraulic systems, which can break with the current temperatures.
Herbst said drivers should use their best judgment and forego travel.
Meanwhile, the temperature at 8 a.m. was minus 25, a new record low.
The previous record low for Waterloo on Jan. 30 is minus 24, set in 1951, and the forecasted low for Wednesday is minus 28.
We just know it is dangerously cold.
All Northeast Iowa schools were closed today, as well as many businesses. Officials are urging people not to spend any amount of time outdoors.'
In these conditions, frostbite can occur in one to two minutes on exposed noses, ears and fingers, said Dr. Stacey Marlow, an emergency room physician at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
"We see frostbite injuries every year in temperatures far higher than what's coming," she said. "Unfortunately, we expect to see quite a few cases of frostbite" in the next few days.
Even more dangerous is the wind chill. At 3 a.m. Wednesday, wind chill values were ranging from -40 to -60 degrees across most of the area, with the coldest temperatures in northern to northeastern Iowa. The worst of this prolonged period of life-threatening cold temperatures will continue through this morning. Throughout this evening, into the overnight hours, wind chill values will steady in the -20 to -40 degree range.
Staff writers Jeff Reinitz and Nancy Newhoff contributed to this article.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.