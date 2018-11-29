CEDAR FALLS – Cedar Falls police are asking the public’s help in locating a woman who disappeared Wednesday night.
Police worked overnight, carrying out grid searches by vehicle looking for any sign of Margaret Ann McInroy.
The 82-year-old left her home in the area of Rownd Street and Orchard Drive at around 7 p.m. Wednesday headed for book club meeting an another friend’s residence a short distance away in the Briarwood Hills neighborhood, said Capt. Jeff Sitzmann with the police department.
She didn’t arrive at her destination and has not been seen or heard from since, according to police. Authorities were called at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Sitzmann said officers are concentrating on finding her vehicle, a blue 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe believed to have enough gas to travel about 100 miles. She left without her cell phone and without any form of currency, according to police.
McInroy is described as a white female with white hair and blue eyes, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds. She is believed to be wearing a long white hooded quilted coat. She left her residence in a blue Hyundai Santa Fe with Iowa license plate 074ZQH.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Cedar Falls Police Department at 319-273-8612 or by using 911.
