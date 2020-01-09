{{featured_button_text}}

UPDATE: All power is now restored.

WATERLOO – Crews with MidAmerican Energy are working on a power outage that has left homes and businesses in parts of south Waterloo without electricity Thursday morning.

Some 1,284 customers in Waterloo are currently affected by the outage, according to MidAmerican’s website. The interruption  was caused by an equipment problem, and power is expected to be restored by 9:45 a.m.

