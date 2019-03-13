OSAGE – Authorities evacuated children from an Osage school bus after power lines fell on the vehicle in a Wednesday morning crash.
One 10-year boy was injured, and medics from Mitchell County Regional Health Ambulance transported him to the hospital as a precautionary measure, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
“It was scary event,” Superintendant Barb Schwamman. “We are extremely grateful to the police, first responders and Heartland Power who quickly responded to this incident.”
The accident happened on an ice-covered gravel road, and Schwamman said the district is in the process of establishing hard surface routes because of road conditions. Osage schools were on a two-hour delay at the time.
The bus was carrying 10 students and heading west on 316th Street west of Jersey Avenue around 9:25 a.m. and slid off the roadway after cresting a small hill. The bus then hit a utility pole, and lines landed on the bus, according to the state patrol.
Students were taken off the bus after the power company confirmed the power had been turned off. They were driven to the superintendent’s office by other school vehicles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.