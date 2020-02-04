UPDATE: Police: Robbers reportedly torched Maple Lanes

WATERLOO -- Police are investigating after a group of robbers held a bowling alley maintenance worker captive and lit the business on fire while he was still inside.

The Maple Lanes employee was able to escape without any injuries, but the bowling center at 2608 University Ave. suffered significant damage, according to fire officials.

When crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue pulled up to the scene around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, they found heavy smoke coming from the building, said Battalion Chief Ben Petersen.

“We had fire in the front pro shop, bar, kitchen areas … We have fire in this front portion. We haven’t had any in the back,” Petersen said. He said the flames extended into the ceiling.

He said he didn't believe the actual bowling lanes had been damaged by flames, but fire officials said they suspect the rest of the building will have significant smoke damage.

“It was basically a robbery … And it appears they set the fire and left,” said Fire Chief Pat Treloar. “Right now, we are dealing with it as an intentionally set fire.”