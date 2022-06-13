UPDATE: Police have tentatively identified man found dead Monday in Cedar River

WATERLOO — Authorities have recovered a body in their search for a man who disappeared in the Cedar River over the weekend.

And they have tentatively identified the victim after going for days without a name because no one reported him missing.

The name hasn’t been released to the public, and authorities said his identity will be confirmed during an autopsy.

No foul play is suspected.

The mystery began Friday around 6:30 p.m. as the My Waterloo Days parade was making its way through downtown. Witnesses reported seeing a man enter the water near the Sixth Street Bridge, and he began to float downstream and disappeared.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue launched an inflatable rapid deployment craft, paying close attention to a low-head dam just before the nearby railroad bridge. Firefighters used poles and sonar to probe the length of dam, fearing the turbulence was holding him in place.

As firefighters continued their search on Saturday, police began working to determine who they were looking for. If anyone had been with the missing man when he went in the river, they hadn’t bothered to stick around.

The missing man appeared to be Hispanic, according to initial reports. So over the weekend, investigators contacted Hispanic community leaders and church officials in hopes of coming up with a name.

The one clue they had was a blue polo-style shirt with an orange moose logo the man had left behind, and officers posted a photo of the shirt on Facebook.

Waterloo Fire Rescue returned to the river on Monday, launching a flat-bottom boat from the Hawthorne Avenue ramp that scoured the area downstream. Around 2:15 p.m., boat crews spotted a body some 150 yards past Waterloo’s wastewater treatment plant.

The body had snagged on something underwater, and firefighters brought the body ashore.

Earlier on Monday, a landlord contacted police after recognizing the moose shirt as possibly belonging to a former tenant. Investigators matched documented tattoos with those on the recovered body.

