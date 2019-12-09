DES MOINES — A quick-moving snowstorm Monday wreaked havoc across a wide swath of the state, as crashes closed Interstate 380 south of Waterloo and Interstate 80 at Altoona for a spell.
Weather was blamed for a pileup just east of Des Moines that forced police to close the freeway’s westbound lanes.
Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla said about 50 vehicles were involved in the crash between Altoona and the intersection with interstates 35 and 235. The pileup started about 11 a.m., and I-80 remained closed more than and hour later.
At least one person was seriously injured in the crash.
Dinkla said the crash involved numerous semi-trailer trucks and passenger vehicles.
The storm blowing through the Des Moines area created treacherous driving conditions, forcing law enforcement agencies to respond to dozens of crashes.
You have free articles remaining.
Closer to home, two people were injured in a series of crashes blamed on the sudden snow that shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 380.
According to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, crews with Gilbertville Ambulance took Kenneth Rembert, 41, of Waterloo, and his passenger to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash happened near mile marker 63 around 12:25 p.m. when Rembert’s Crysteel truck was headed north and lost control on the ice-covered road. The vehicle crossed the center median into southbound traffic.
Rembert’s truck first struck a 2017 Ram Promaster van driven by David Dyhuizen, 58, of Mount Vernon, and then a 2014 Peterbilt semi truck driven by Winston Heck, 51, of Cedar Rapids, according to the sheriff’s office.
The accident and several unrelated jack-knifed semi-trucks with trailers in the median between mile marker 64 and 62 shut down the southbound lanes until almost 2 p.m.
The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Evansdale police, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Transportation Vehicle Enforcement and Gilbertville Fire and Ambulance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.