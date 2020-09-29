UPDATE: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Monday night accident in Waterloo

WATERLOO – A pedestrian was struck by a passing vehicle Monday night.

The accident happened at about 8:12 p.m. at the intersection of Ansborough Avenue and Sergeant Road.

The driver stopped at the scene following the collision and called 911, according to Waterloo police. Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took her to MercyOne Medical Center for treatment.

The identity and condition of the pedestrian weren’t immediately available, but police said she is a 27-year-old Waterloo woman, and her injuries are serious.

