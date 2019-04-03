WATERLOO – A Cedar Falls man who was passing through Waterloo rescued a man from a burning house Wednesday afternoon.
“That man ran up there and save his life … he was trying to get out but couldn’t get out,” said Shane Blackledge of Waverly, another passerby.
Mike Kuebler said he was driving down Highway 218 shortly before 1:45 p.m. when he noticed smoke pouring from 516 W. Eighth St.
“I saw the smoke, didn’t see any fire engines, so I just jumped the curb with my truck,” he said.
Just when Kuebler was getting ready to break the glass to enter the downstairs, a woman holding a small dog exited.
“She said Nick is upstairs. She directed me up out of the house, over to the side, up the stairs,” Kuebler said.
On his first attempt, Kuebler was driven back by smoke that stung his eyes, and he pulled his sweatshirt over his mouth to breath and tried again. Once inside, he could hear the resident.
“He was trying to get out the door. He had been burned and cut and pretty shook up,” he said. “I got him out, sat him down.”
Paramedics loaded the resident into an ambulance and took him to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital for second- and third-degree burns. The woman was also examined for possible injuries.
Kuebler said woman with the dog was instrumental in the rescue, noting that, although panicking, she had the presence of mind to give him the information he needed to find the upstairs resident.
“She’s the one that deserves the credit,” he said.
The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined, but fire officials said the blaze doesn’t appear suspicious. The fire started in the living room of the upstairs apartment, and fire damage was limited to the room. The rest of the apartment suffered heat and smoke damage, and there was some smoke damage to the downstairs apartment, firefighters said.
The property was also the scene of a blaze on Sunday when a fire pit ignited the nearby garage.
