WATERLOO -- A nativity scene was the likely culprit of a day-after-Christmas fire that displaced a family.
The fire was reported about 1 a.m. Wednesday at 3810 Paige Drive.
All of the occupants of the home escaped safely, Waterloo Fire Rescue officials said.
Officials said the smoke detectors were working, but did not warn the occupants of the fire. One of the residents was in an office in the residence and heard a noise and discovered the fire outside of the home, according to the report.
The fire damaged one side of the home and made its way into the attic space via the soffit before being extinguished. There was also extensive roof truss damage, officials said.
Damage was estimated at $70,000.
Online Black Hawk County records show the home is owned by Truong H. Tran and Khuyen N. Nguyen.
