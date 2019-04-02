WATERLOO – Fire crews doused a blaze in a Waterloo neighborhood Sunday evening that started from an outdoor fire pit.
Residents were home when crews arrived at 516 West Eighth Street just before 4:30 p.m.
“The fire made its way down some grass, weed area along the fence,” said Waterloo Fire Battalion Chief Troy Luck.
The fire then traveled onto the exterior of a detached garage before making its way inside through the soffits.
Waterloo Fire Rescue crews were able to quickly put out the fire, Luck said.
Several neighbors reported seeing thick, white smoke in the area.
There were no injuries. Damage was estimated at $5,000 to the garage, as well as $500 for melted siding on a neighbor's garage at 917 South St.
Fire officials say the owners were cited for illegally burning construction material and for being within 20 feet of a structure.
Courier writer Amie Rivers contributed to this article.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.