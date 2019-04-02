{{featured_button_text}}
033119kg-garage-fire

An outdoor fire pit is being blamed as the cause of this Waterloo fire Sunday.

 KRISTIN GUESS Courier staff writer

WATERLOO – Fire crews doused a blaze in a Waterloo neighborhood Sunday evening that started from an outdoor fire pit.

Residents were home when crews arrived at 516 West Eighth Street just before 4:30 p.m.

“The fire made its way down some grass, weed area along the fence,” said Waterloo Fire Battalion Chief Troy Luck.

The fire then traveled onto the exterior of a detached garage before making its way inside through the soffits.

Waterloo Fire Rescue crews were able to quickly put out the fire, Luck said.

Several neighbors reported seeing thick, white smoke in the area.

There were no injuries. Damage was estimated at $5,000 to the garage, as well as $500 for melted siding on a neighbor's garage at 917 South St.

Fire officials say the owners were cited for illegally burning construction material and for being within 20 feet of a structure.

Courier writer Amie Rivers contributed to this article.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Copy Editor/Staff Writer

Staff Writer at the Courier

Load comments