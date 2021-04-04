UPDATE: One injured in overnight gun accident in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS – One person was injured when his firearm accidently discharged early Sunday in the College Hill area.

Cedar Falls police were called to the 2200 block of College Street around 12:45 a.m. and found a man outside with a gunshot wound to his leg. Officers applied a tourniquet until paramedics arrived at the scene.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and he is expected to survive, said Public Safety Director Jeff Olson.

Before investigators determined he accidently shot himself, officers searched the area and found several firearms, Olson said.

He said two people were detained on charges unrelated to the shooting --- Antonio Treyveonte Sumeral, 21, was arrested on weapons charges, and Mirsad Pajazetovic, 26, was arrested for interference and public intoxication.

Both were released pending trial.

There were no other injuries, and the incident remains under investigation.

