EVANSDALE – One person was taken to the hospital following an early morning house fire in Evansdale Tuesday.
The identity and condition of the man weren’t immediately available.
Firefighters found him unconscious in the living room of the single-story home at 429 Morrell Ave. and pulled him from the burning house, said Evansdale Fire Chief Ryan Phillips.
“We pulled him out, took him to the ambulance,” Phillips said.
He was transported to a nearby hospital.
The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined, and the State Fire Marshal Division will be investigating. Phillips said the blaze appears to have started in the kitchen, which is located toward the back of the residence.
A neighbor smelled smoke at about 3:20 a.m. Tuesday, went outside to investigate and noticed the fire and called 911.
When police and firefighters arrived, flames were shooting from the rear portion.
Crews were told there could be someone inside, and there was a pickup truck parked in the driveway, so a team of firefighters entered
“They went right in and started doing their search right away and grabbed him out,” Phillips said.
The occupant was found in the living room, and no one else was home, Phillips said.
Extra firefighters arrived from Gilbertville and Raymond to assist, and the flames broke through the home’s roof before it was extinguished.
Property records indicate the home is owned by Steven and Linda Schmitt.
