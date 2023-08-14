BUCKINGHAM — One person is dead following a house explosion in rural Tama County.

Authorities were called to a blast at 1117 W Ave., Buckingham, around 10:15 a.m. Monday.

One resident said he heard the blast from six to seven miles away. He said it sounded like a big long boom, and then there was white smoke, followed by black smoke.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found the house was destroyed and several vehicles were overturned and damaged.

Officials found a body near the residence. The body is being taken to the State Medical Examiners Office in Ankeny for examination and positive identification, according to the Tama County Sheriff’s Office.

The Tama County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol and the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office. The Dysart Fire Department, the Traer Fire Department, and the La Porte City Fire Department responded.

