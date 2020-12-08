UPDATE: One dead in overnight fire in Waterloo

WATERLOO – With a fire raging one floor below, Kathryn Gerold phoned 911 and then jumped out of the second-story window of her townhouse.

Safely on the ground with a pulled leg muscle and covered in soot, she turned and told her 7-year-old son, Jayden, to do the same, catching him before he hit the ground.

“I said jump, and I meant jump. It was like a sudden quick thinking type deal,” Gerold said.

Gerold’s adult cousin wasn’t as lucky. She later died, apparently of injuries from the blaze that broke out shortly before midnight where they lived at 418 Sunnyside Ave.

“I can confirm an adult has sadly passed away,” Fire Chief Pat Treloar said.

Six people --- three adults and three children --- were taken to the hospital. Five of them were removed from the burning house by firefighters.

One of those was Gerold’s 5-year-old son, Demetrius, who was carried out by firefighters. He remained in the hospital as of Tuesday night, she said. She recounted trying to find him before jumping out the window, but the smoke was too thick.

Her cousin’s two children --- a 10-year-old daughter and a 9-year-old son --- were also carried out by firefighters, Gerold said.