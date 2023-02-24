EVANSDALE – One person has died in a fire that gutted an Evansdale home early Friday.

The deceased's identity wasn’t immediately available, pending notification of relatives.

Firefighters and police were called to the home at 840 Grand Blvd. around 4:45 a.m., and crews spotted heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

One man escaped from the burning house on his own without any serious injuries, but a second person didn’t survive, authorities confirmed.

Crews from Evansdale Fire Rescue, Gilbertville, Raymond and Waterloo responded to the blaze.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined, and the Iowa Marshal Division has been contacted to investigate.

