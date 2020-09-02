UPDATE: New Waterloo bookstore Soul Book Nook to open to public Sept. 5

More than 30 years later, that dream is finally coming true for Collins as she readies the former Robins Surplus store, at 110 E. Fourth St., into The Soul Book Nook.

Collins originally thought her store might be the first Black-owned bookstore in Iowa. But Tanica Washington contacted The Courier after this article ran, letting us know her B.L.A.C.K. Ink Bookstore was open on Sycamore Street in Waterloo in 2002.

Collins said she will be open to the public Saturday, Sept. 5, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Her normal hours until the public health emergency is over will be Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

She's opening it with the help of her five daughters, including Shalaya, whose artwork will decorate the space.

“It’s going to be a place where, when you walk into it, you’re gonna find the section that makes you feel like you belong,” Collins said.

By all accounts, it’s a difficult time to open an independent bookstore, in the age of online sales decimating retail book sellers and the coronavirus pandemic’s restrictions on social gatherings, which Collins says she hopes to cultivate in her shop.