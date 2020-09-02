UPDATE: New Waterloo bookstore Soul Book Nook to open to public Sept. 5

WATERLOO — Amber Collins credits her mother for her love of reading.
As a girl, Collins would hop a plane, train or bus from Waterloo to south-central Los Angeles to spend summers with her mom — an avid reader, writer and poet who loved to send Collins books from her travels abroad.
“When I was little, she started to birth that love of reading and literacy,” Collins said.
Part of that was taking her daughter to The Aquarian Bookshop, renowned in Los Angeles and elsewhere as “the citadel of black intellectualism on the West Coast,” according to Salim Faraji, associate professor of Africana Studies at California State University-Dominguez Hills.
The shop, which historians believe was the longest continuously-Black-owned bookstore in the U.S., was transformative for the young Collins, who recalled meeting black authors and celebrities at the store in the late 1980s. (It shuttered not long after it burned down in the 1992 Los Angeles riots.)
“That was when I knew that I would one day own a book store,” she said. “As I got older, that vision of what I would have in the book shop kept materializing.”
More than 30 years later, that dream is finally coming true for Collins as she readies the former Robins Surplus store, at 110 E. Fourth St., into The Soul Book Nook.
Collins originally thought her store might be the first Black-owned bookstore in Iowa. But Tanica Washington contacted The Courier after this article ran, letting us know her B.L.A.C.K. Ink Bookstore was open on Sycamore Street in Waterloo in 2002.
Collins said she will be open to the public Saturday, Sept. 5, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Her normal hours until the public health emergency is over will be Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
She's opening it with the help of her five daughters, including Shalaya, whose artwork will decorate the space.
“It’s going to be a place where, when you walk into it, you’re gonna find the section that makes you feel like you belong,” Collins said.
By all accounts, it’s a difficult time to open an independent bookstore, in the age of online sales decimating retail book sellers and the coronavirus pandemic’s restrictions on social gatherings, which Collins says she hopes to cultivate in her shop.
But she’s planned for that, noting she’ll be taking reservations for groups to come in, and if she has live musicians or poets, they’ll be in an upstairs loft with a window open to ventilate the air.
“I’m gonna tell you the truth: It was day by day,” Collins said of deliberating whether to open a bookstore now. “This is what I believe: The Holy Spirit was giving me direction.”
Alongside the myriad bookshelves, Collins also will sell products from her wellness site, The Healing Source, and plans to offer book clubs, featured authors and hot beverages for a full-fledged bookstore atmosphere.
“Physically coming to read a book, I believe, is fundamental to the well-being of a person’s thoughts and minds and what they’re feeling at the time,” Collins said. “Come visit, come browse. ... This is community.”
This story was updated Sept. 2 to reflect the Soul Book Nook's opening and hours, as well as clarify that a Black-owned bookstore was in Waterloo in the early 2000s.
