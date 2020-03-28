UPDATE: 63 new positve COVID-19 cases reported in Iowa

“I have to do what I can to protect the well-being of Iowans, especially the most vulnerable Iowans,” she said. “The last thing that I want to do is impact families and individuals and our businesses that are the backbone of our economy. So as the governor of this state I can assure you that the last thing that I want to issue is an order that shuts down a business.”

Earlier this month, the governor declared a statewide public health disaster emergency that included limiting gatherings to 10 people and closing bars, restaurants, casinos and other businesses. She has since expanded the order to include a wider range of Iowa businesses while excluding food stores and essential services.

Reynolds said she took the extraordinary action in activating the public health response and recovery aspects of the state disaster emergency plan to slow community spread of the virus. She said the state soon will face a new test as Iowans return from spring break, adding “we encourage very strongly” that individuals who traveled outside of the state voluntarily self-isolate for 14 days as a virus precaution.

Since COVID-19 was first confirmed March 8 in Iowa, there have been 3,740 negative tests, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and others.