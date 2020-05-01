UPDATE: New high of 740 new coronavirus cases Friday, 8 new deaths as 77 Iowa counties allowed to reopen

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES -- The state of Iowa hit a record high number of new coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period on Friday, the day restrictions on businesses in 77 of Iowa's 99 counties expired.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said 85% of the 740 new cases reported Friday were from the 22 counties where restrictions on businesses will persist until May 15, and 516 of those cases were from just four of those hard-hit counties: Black Hawk, Dallas, Polk and Woodbury.

"We opened test sites in Des Moines and Waterloo, and this has created a high volume of tests coming into the State Hygenic Lab," Reynolds said. She added that has created a "backlog," but she said the lab will "get caught up" on those test kits over the weekend.

Reynolds said she believed the state has "met" its peak of coronavirus cases, and said although higher numbers would be reported over the weekend, that would be due to clearing out the backlog of test kits.

But six counties also added their first coronavirus case Friday, including Floyd County, meaning 91 of Iowa's 99 counties now had at least one positive case.