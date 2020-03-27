You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE: 2 new deaths, 55 new coronavirus cases in Iowa
From the Coronavirus update Northeast Iowa series
Coronavirus map of Iowa, March 27, 2020

The number of cases of coronavirus in Iowa per county as of March 27, 2020, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

 Courtesy IDPH

DES MOINES -- Two new deaths from coronavirus, including one in Allamakee County, were tallied overnight as Iowa recorded 55 new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the statewide total to 234.

There were five new cases in northeast Iowa alone. Those new cases include one adult between the ages of 41 and 60 in Black Hawk County, one adult between the ages of 61 and 80 in Butler County, one adult between the ages of 41 and 60 in Hardin County, one adult over the age of 81 in Tama County, and one adult between the ages of 18 and 40 in Winneshiek County, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health, which released the numbers shortly after 11 a.m. Friday.

IDPH had initially said there were two new cases in Black Hawk County, but local health officials said one was a duplicate.

Two Iowans with COVID-19 died Thursday night -- one adult older than 81 from Poweshiek County and one adult between the ages of 61 and 80 from Allamakee County, bringing the statewide total to three deaths.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 56 individuals include:

• Benton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Black Hawk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Butler County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Cedar County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Cerro Gordo County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Clinton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Dickinson County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Dubuque County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

• Hardin County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Harrison County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)

• Henry County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Iowa County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Johnson County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

• Linn County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 7 older adults (61-80 years)

• Mahaska County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Monona County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Montgomery County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Muscatine County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Page County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Polk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

• Tama County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

• Webster County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Winneshiek County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Woodbury County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Wright County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

A total of 32 people were currently hospitalized with coronavirus, while 18 have been discharged from the hospital and are recovering and another 101 were never hospitalized.

There have been a total of 3,740 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.

Gov. Reynolds will hold her daily press conference today at 2:30 p.m.

Photos: Coronavirus in the Cedar Valley

