UPDATE: New Black Hawk County case not tied to travel; 73 new cases in Iowa

The virus is now present in 57 of Iowa’s 99 counties. A total of 51 Iowans are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, while another 23 were previously hospitalized but have been discharged, and another 203 were never hospitalized.

Case counts have been growing fastest in Linn County, where an additional 19 cases were reported Tuesday for a total of 90. On Monday, public health officials acknowledged an outbreak in a Cedar Rapids long-term care facility.

Heritage Specialty Care, a nursing home that has more than 100 residents in Cedar Rapids, confirmed Tuesday it is the facility where the virus has infected residents and employees. Gov. Kim Reynolds said the number of cases linked to the facility has climbed from 21 on Monday to 30 on Tuesday.

The home is owned by West Des Moines-based Care Initiatives, which operates 44 skilled nursing and long-term care facilities in Iowa. Marketing director Jason Bridie said the home has about 125 employees, who are working extra shifts and up to 12-hour days to continue to care for residents.

“The people that are working are working their tails off and putting in an extraordinary amount of sacrifice,” he said. “We have people that aren’t going home to their families because they don’t want to risk the chance that maybe they are carrying it and don’t know it.”