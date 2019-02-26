MUSCATINE – Nelson Cruz remembers smelling smoke from a fire outside Monday evening around 6:30 p.m. Five minutes later police were knocking on his door and helping him evacuate his four kids from their home.
Cruz lives next door to the house at 104 Clinton St. in Muscatine that quickly was engulfed in flames at 6:39 p.m. Monday night. Three people died in the fire, a fourth was injured.
“It smelled kind of like somebody was having a fire outside, burning wood or something,” Cruz said Tuesday morning. “It was within maybe five minutes that I go to inside (his) house, I heard yelling, ‘the police are here.’ And ‘people are trying to break in.’ It was quick.”
Cruz said the family who lived in the home were “very peaceful people.”
“They didn’t mess with anybody,” he said. “They were always to themselves and to their kids.
“The mother actually sat there (on the stoop in front of) that door and waited for the daughter on a daily basis as she was dropped off from school,” he said pointing to front of the burnt house. “Just a very loving family. Nice people.”
When he heard of the three fatalities, Cruz said, “it was horrible because it’s people you saw daily. You saw the girl playing out here sometimes with the mom.”
Cruz said he saw the father being dragged out of the house. “You see the tracks right there,” he said pointing nearby to the snow where a gurney likely had passed. “I didn’t see anybody else come out.”
He was too busy trying to get his own kids prepared to go out into the cold. “The Muscatine Police actually carried my kids out to safety,” Cruz said. It appeared there was no damage to his home, despite its close proximity to the fire.
Cruz moved into the neighborhood last May, and said the victims had been there a few years before that.
A release from the Muscatine Fire Department said the house is likely a total loss. Structure and belongings are estimated at more than an $80,000 loss.
One firefighter suffered a minor injury but did not require medical attention.
The names of the deceased are being withheld pending confirmation of the identities by the Muscatine County medical examiner. Autopsies will be performed at the University of Iowa to determine the exact cause of deaths.
The cause of this fire remains classified as undetermined, according to a release from the city Tuesday. There were smoke alarms but it is unknown if they were working.
The Muscatine Fire Department was assisted by the Fruitland Fire Department, the Wilton Volunteer Fire Department and the Muscatine Police Department. The Iowa Fire Marshal’s Office and the Muscatine Police Department are assisting in the investigation.
Approximately 30 firefighters responded to the fire, including some who were off duty.
