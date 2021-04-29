UPDATE: Names released in fatal crash near Allison

ALLISON – Authorities have released the name of an Allison woman who died in a Wednesday night crash.

Nicolle Guenn Berends, 29, died in the collision on Highway 3 near Newell Avenue east of Allison, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

A Chrysler van was headed east on Highway 3 when it apparently crossed the center line into the path of an oncoming Buick Rainier sport utility vehicle at about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

The other person injured in the crash was 17-year-old Breanna Lynn Norton of Allison, who was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment, according to the State Patrol.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Crews with Allison Fire, EMS and First Responders, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Waverly Health Center EMS assisted at the scene.

