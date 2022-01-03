UPDATE: Name released in fatal Waterloo fire

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man died when his home caught fire on New Year’s Day, authorities say.

The deceased has been tentatively identified as Frank William Nelson Jr., 53, pending positive identification at autopsy. Nelson had lived at the home for several years.

As of Monday, the cause of the fire that broke out in the two-story single-family home at 705 Logan Ave. hadn’t been determined and is currently under investigation by the city fire marshal, said Chief Pat Treloar with Waterloo Fire Rescue.

Another person had been inside the home when the fire started and escaped apparently unharmed, but Nelson remained inside.

The blaze progressed quickly before it was discovered.

“The fire had a good start on us,” Treloar said.

Crews were called to a blaze around 7:40 a.m. Saturday, and firefighters found heavy flames coming from the side and back of the building, said Capt. Bill Harter.

People at the scene said one person was still inside, but the fire was too intense to safely enter for more than an hour.

The fire apparently started on the first floor, moved into the upstairs and eventually broke through the roof.

Firefighters used the aerial truck and a second water cannon mounted on an engine to provide support for firefighters on the ground who endured freezing temperatures and ice underfoot.

Ice from fire hoses coated a Cadillac and a Pontiac parked beside the house as well as utility lines and trees. One tree limb hanging over Logan Avenue was so weighted down with ice that it slumped to the point it had to be severed and cleared from the roadway.

When firefighters were able to enter the home, the victim was found dead upstairs, authorities said.

One person was detained on unrelated charges as fire and police officials were investigating the blaze.

Court records show Robert Charles McCoy, 47, was briefly questioned while seated in his vehicle parked on Logan Avenue around noon Saturday. Officers realized McCoy had an outstanding warrant for missing a court date, and police then found several small bags of cocaine and a large amount of cash when they detained him on the warrant. He was then arrested on a new charge of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.

