TRAER --- At least two Northeast Iowa communities took in stranded motorists during Sunday’s perilous winter weather, feeding them and letting them sleep in fire stations and churches.
Up to 50 people were stranded in New Hampton Sunday night when Highway 63 and other roadways closed during to heavy drifting. Trinity Lutheran church opened its doors to them.
In Traer, about a dozen travelers found refuge from the cold at the Traer Fire Department on Sunday night.
“We had snow and we had wind and as the day progressed the roads deteriorated we had to finally close down the roads,” said New Hampton Mayor Deb Larsen.
At first New Hampton sent people to its hotels until they all filled up.
Jeff Bernatz, Chickasaw County Emergency Management director, called Pastor Kevin Frey of Trinity Lutheran Church, 223 W. Water Ave., about taking in stranded motorists.
“I said, ‘sure,’” Frey said. “I think it was about 5 p.m. when we opened the church doors."
The last person came in around 3 a.m. Monday, Frey said.
Earlier in the day church services were canceled due to the weather.
“When we don’t have worship it feels a little off, but with having things turn out the way they did last night, it was like we had church in a different way,” Frey said. “We did our service in a different manner.”
Several different local gas stations donated food.
“We had numerous volunteers come in to help us out,” Larsen said. “We took 40 to 50 motorists.”
Around 9 a.m. many of the travelers were able to get on their way.
“Most of them were going north,” Larsen said.
Many were doctors or patients of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.
“It was an experience I’ve never had before,” she said.
Nothing about the community coming together surprised Larsen.
“That’s what New Hampton does,” Larsen said.
As the wind chill dropped into negative digits, blowing snow drifted Highway 21 shut and an accident with a semi blocked Highway 63 near Traer. Emergency officials began to route rescued motorists and others to the city fire station, said Firefighter Nick Riley.
In all, 18 people called the firehouse home for the night, Riley said. These included a mother and son who were running low on fuel while trying to get to Decorah, four or five people traveling from Kansas City to Rochester, Minn., and several local residents who were unable to reach the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area.
Organizers put out a call for help to Traer residents, who responded with blanket and air mattresses, Riley said. Volunteers cooked supper for them Sunday night, and in the morning the snowbound refugees were treated for a breakfast of scrambled eggs, pancakes and bacon.
Many of the travelers began returning on their journeys on Monday morning, and firefighters were making phone calls to determine a safe route to Rochester, Riley said.
